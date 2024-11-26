Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,532 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $286.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.81. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,142,033.06. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

