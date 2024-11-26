Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

