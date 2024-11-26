Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $404.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $294.34 and a 1-year high of $410.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

