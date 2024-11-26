Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.