Brooklyn Investment Group Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brooklyn Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Booking by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,785.00.

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,108.83 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,079.50 and a 1-year high of $5,237.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,505.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,053.29. The company has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.