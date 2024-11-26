Brooklyn Investment Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brooklyn Investment Group cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,468,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $134,987,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,633,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $336,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

UBER stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.