Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 385 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $235.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.63 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,334.21. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.05.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

