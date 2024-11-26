Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $10.75

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. This trade represents a 2.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 334,037 shares of company stock worth $3,862,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Green Dot by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Dot by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Green Dot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDOT opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

