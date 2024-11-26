Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 4,255 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $161,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,226,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,688,562.96. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 45,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,629,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 714 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $27,146.28.

On Monday, November 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $104,109.39.

On Thursday, November 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 42,150 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00.

Bristow Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.34. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

