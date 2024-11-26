Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,520 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 54,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

