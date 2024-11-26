Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,067,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.17 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.