BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 158,064 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.20% of Lockheed Martin worth $281,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $522.79. The stock had a trading volume of 201,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $572.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.