BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

ZEB stock remained flat at C$42.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,297,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,792. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$42.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.09.

