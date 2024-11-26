BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 103,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.53. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$16.09 and a 12 month high of C$20.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.