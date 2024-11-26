BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZDV traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,759. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of C$18.48 and a 52 week high of C$22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.18.

