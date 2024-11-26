BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
ZAG opened at C$13.84 on Tuesday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$13.19 and a one year high of C$14.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.77.
