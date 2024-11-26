Blue Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

