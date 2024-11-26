Blue Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,614 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $394.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $287.27 and a 12 month high of $400.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.23.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

