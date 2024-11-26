Blue Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,956 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.7% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

RSP stock opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

