Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,562,400. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,019. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

