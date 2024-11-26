Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $92,408.56 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,828.55 billion and approximately $94.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $92,408.56 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.10 or 0.00526031 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00070463 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00020876 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,787,678 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
