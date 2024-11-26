Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $92,408.56 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,828.55 billion and approximately $94.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $92,408.56 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.10 or 0.00526031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00070463 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00020876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,787,678 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.