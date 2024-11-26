BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,076 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

