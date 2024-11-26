BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.38 and last traded at C$26.82. Approximately 243,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 103,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.49.
BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.37.
