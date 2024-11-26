Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.100-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.1 billion-$41.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.6 billion.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.9 %

Best Buy stock opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

