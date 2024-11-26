Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.940-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.94-2.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

