Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.940-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.94-2.07 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

