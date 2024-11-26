Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Stock Price Up 27.2% – Still a Buy?

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.20 and last traded at 0.20. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 71,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.

Base Resources Stock Up 27.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.18.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

