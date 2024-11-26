Bank of Montreal Can Sells 740,513 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $164,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,632,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 294,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,844,000 after buying an additional 279,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,872,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after buying an additional 236,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11,621.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 220,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

