Bank of Hawaii Purchases Shares of 4,411 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth $1,680,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Cameco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Country Club Bank purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,314,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.78 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $60.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

