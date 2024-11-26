Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Tops One Day Volume of $63.80 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $342.90 million and approximately $63.80 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001111 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,057,446,608,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,057,446,608,060.37617352 with 159,723,516,962,272,448.90739594 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $65,181,036.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

