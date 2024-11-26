Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 56,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $619.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.28 and a twelve month high of $641.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.95, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.02, for a total transaction of $18,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,093,021.22. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,256 shares of company stock worth $105,984,120 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

