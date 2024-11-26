AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,371,000 after buying an additional 318,784 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 300,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $91.43.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AXS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.