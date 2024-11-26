Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

Trevitt Jennifer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:ASM opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.44. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$210.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.