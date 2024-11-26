Avestar Capital LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.