Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 51,732 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.