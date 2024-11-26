Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS IMFL opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $449.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3239 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.