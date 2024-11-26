Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,731 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Autodesk worth $142,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,940,000 after acquiring an additional 81,314 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,717,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,673,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $403,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.43.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

