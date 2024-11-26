AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £140 ($175.84) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($188.39) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($138.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £104.12 ($130.78).

LON AZN opened at £104.74 ($131.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is £120.54. The company has a market capitalization of £162.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,325.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,461 ($118.83) and a 1-year high of £133.88 ($168.15).

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Tony Mok bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of £126.80 ($159.26) per share, for a total transaction of £190,200 ($238,884.70). Also, insider Pascal Soriot bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £102.03 ($128.15) per share, with a total value of £2,040,600 ($2,562,923.89). Insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $223,316,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

