Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Position Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,408 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Assured Guaranty worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.57 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,423,321.19. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

