Associated Banc Corp Sells 301 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $125.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average of $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.