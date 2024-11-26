Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,553 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.