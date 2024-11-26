Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Declares GBX 6.60 Dividend

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Asia Dragon stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,011.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 425.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.30. Asia Dragon has a 12-month low of GBX 321.60 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 445 ($5.59).
