Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Declares GBX 6.60 Dividend

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Asia Dragon stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,011.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 425.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.30. Asia Dragon has a 12-month low of GBX 321.60 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 445 ($5.59).

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

