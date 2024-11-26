Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $279.60 million and $9.31 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.12259856 with 320,385,865,167.1963848 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00088943 USD and is up 7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $12,289,436.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

