Applied Fundamental Research LLC Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies comprises about 10.2% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,360 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $314.41 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.43 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.34 and a 200-day moving average of $298.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

In related news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. This trade represents a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.