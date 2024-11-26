Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$192.63

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$192.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total transaction of C$4,946,250.00. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$202.00, for a total value of C$404,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $10,843,323. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TSE TFII opened at C$209.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$193.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$151.78 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

