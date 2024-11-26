Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Ventum Financial upgraded Amex Exploration from a “negative” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday.
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
