AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW) Holdings Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 755.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,461,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter worth $6,522,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEPW opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

