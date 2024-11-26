AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.04 Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 84,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,220. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

