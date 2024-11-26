All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 507 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $426.86. The stock had a trading volume of 272,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,286. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $308.59 and a one year high of $430.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.