All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,815. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

