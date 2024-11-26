Algert Global LLC Sells 8,710 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.23% of American Assets Trust worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 516.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

AAT opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

